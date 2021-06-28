Alethea Capital Management LLC Buys 2,282 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,611,084. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

