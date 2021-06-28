Alethea Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000. AstraZeneca comprises approximately 0.5% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,581,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 23,905 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,773,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $59.86. 93,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,613,953. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.73. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $157.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.