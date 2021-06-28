Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 627.7% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

ALFVY stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.95. 51,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61. Alfa Laval AB has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $38.16.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 54.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALFVY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Danske downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

