Algert Global LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 45.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,170 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 361.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.18. 1,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,383. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.02 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $111.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.33.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

