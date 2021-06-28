Algert Global LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,899,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 382,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,084 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 8,799 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on WYNN. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.93. The company had a trading volume of 98,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,314. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.92. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

