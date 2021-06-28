Algert Global LLC Purchases 3,493 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. IDEX comprises approximately 0.6% of Algert Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 6.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in IDEX by 4.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IEX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.43. 2,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,287. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $151.50 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.88.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

