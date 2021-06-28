Algert Global LLC Sells 1,544 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 0.7% of Algert Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after purchasing an additional 557,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,539,000 after purchasing an additional 241,291 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 152,823 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,577 shares of company stock valued at $73,206,441 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $488.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,917. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.99 and a 12 month high of $490.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.32, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $435.59.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

