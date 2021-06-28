Algert Global LLC Sells 36,549 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 27.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,549 shares during the period. American Equity Investment Life makes up 1.0% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,897,000 after buying an additional 237,161 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $251,873,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,957,000 after purchasing an additional 850,936 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 934,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,211,000 after purchasing an additional 777,238 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,308. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.24. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $34.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.46.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $184,351.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

