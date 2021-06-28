Algert Global LLC Trims Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.39.

Shares of LULU traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $365.27. 26,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,902. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $330.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

