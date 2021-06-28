Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.171 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE:AQN opened at C$18.85 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$16.85 and a 52 week high of C$22.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.12. The stock has a market cap of C$11.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$803.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$687.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total transaction of C$37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at C$833,838.

AQN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CSFB set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.42.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.