Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,558,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.77% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $262,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,333,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,343,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,672,000 after buying an additional 1,762,497 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 473.9% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,818,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,791,000 after buying an additional 1,501,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,886,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,940,000 after buying an additional 1,432,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,058,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,708,000 after buying an additional 1,129,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.35. 54,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,758. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

AQN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.