Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,171 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.06% of AMC Networks worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 45,860.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 179,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 464.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 380,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $719,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks stock opened at $65.15 on Monday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The company had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,740,441.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at $33,325,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

