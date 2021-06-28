Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 76.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,311 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $75.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

