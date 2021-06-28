Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.34 Million Stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 93.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,955 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.16% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRDO. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 496,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRDO shares. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $352,616.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 213,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $118,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $901.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

