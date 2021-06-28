Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Position in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,271 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Knoll were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knoll by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,823,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,126,000 after purchasing an additional 191,686 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Knoll by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,023,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,403,000 after purchasing an additional 65,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knoll by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 85,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knoll in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,002,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knoll by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knoll alerts:

Shares of Knoll stock opened at $26.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.73 and a beta of 2.05. Knoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $264.20 million during the quarter. Knoll had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 362,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $8,666,457.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,872,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,968,438. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.