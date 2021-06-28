Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,308 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $704,238.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,873 shares in the company, valued at $9,497,952.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $365,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,272.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,675 shares of company stock worth $6,831,366. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $81.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.56. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $81.90.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.