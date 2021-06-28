Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,292 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of IAA by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in IAA during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in IAA by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of IAA in the first quarter worth about $193,000.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $54.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.73. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.54.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

