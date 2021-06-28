Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 222,410 Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 222,410 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000. Extreme Networks makes up 0.8% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,612,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,351,000 after purchasing an additional 382,845 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

EXTR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,178. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $285,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,551.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $155,625.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,321.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 264,317 shares of company stock worth $2,929,126. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

