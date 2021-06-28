Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,972 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ladder Capital worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LADR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,827,000 after acquiring an additional 420,965 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $39,120,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 130,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 103.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,554,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after buying an additional 789,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $47,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,857. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,964.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,121 shares of company stock valued at $954,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LADR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

LADR traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,394. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 129.93 and a quick ratio of 129.93.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

