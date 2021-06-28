Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $1.18 Million in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 90,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSRV. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,750,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in FinServ Acquisition by 729.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,170,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after buying an additional 1,029,742 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in FinServ Acquisition by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,062,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,317,000 after buying an additional 663,672 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,493,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP raised its holdings in FinServ Acquisition by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 319,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 219,410 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSRV remained flat at $$14.52 during trading hours on Monday. 37,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,998. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95. FinServ Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

