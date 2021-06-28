Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases 2,385 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after acquiring an additional 408,652 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.16. 24,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.18. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.