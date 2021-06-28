Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 145,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000. Welbilt makes up about 0.9% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Welbilt at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WBT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Welbilt stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,064. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.00 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

