Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,015 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Aspen Aerogels at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55,774 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 34,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $24.15. 404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,201. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $684.65 million, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASPN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.