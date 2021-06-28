Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 48,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 172,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE:SU traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.06. 250,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,810,475. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 492.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.1707 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.