AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 7,951 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 106.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 628.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 153.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Shutterstock by 197.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Shutterstock news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $172,565.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,445.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $4,834,650.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,198,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,933,063.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,865 shares of company stock valued at $21,040,129. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSTK shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

NYSE SSTK opened at $102.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.43.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

