AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,128 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $196.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.98. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $200.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of 87.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

