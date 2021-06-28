AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 124.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in MSCI by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.86.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $531.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $478.80. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.50 and a 52 week high of $535.32.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

