AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,262 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,674 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Cree in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cree by 17.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CREE shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.46.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $98.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.16. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

