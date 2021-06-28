ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT) Price Target Increased to $915.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $856.00 to $915.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

ALPS Active REIT ETF stock opened at $28.63 on Thursday. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $30.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63.

