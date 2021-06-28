Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.40 Billion

Equities analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report sales of $5.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.37 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $5.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $21.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.13 billion to $21.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.43 billion to $23.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,145,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

