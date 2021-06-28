Altus Wealth Group LLC Buys 5,099 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 16,996.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Paper by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,642,000 after acquiring an additional 232,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,765,000 after acquiring an additional 470,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,099,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,201,000 after acquiring an additional 258,701 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.66. 31,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,344. International Paper has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.35.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

