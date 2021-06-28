Altus Wealth Group LLC Buys 60 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.1% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $313.07. 34,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,378,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.34 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $332.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $318.21.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.65.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

