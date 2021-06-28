Altus Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 611 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,730 shares of company stock worth $3,693,119. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $396.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,022. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $380.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $296.83 and a one year high of $395.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

