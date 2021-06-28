Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,180,000 after purchasing an additional 369,373 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281,277 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,394,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,734,000 after purchasing an additional 134,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,876,000 after purchasing an additional 85,525 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,172,000 after purchasing an additional 35,195 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGA stock opened at $119.57 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.99 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.90.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

