Amalgamated Bank Has $1.04 Million Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 5,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $80.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.35. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. The business had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRPT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.