Amalgamated Bank Has $1.05 Million Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL opened at $57.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,098,899. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $158,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,866,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,352 shares of company stock worth $6,598,398. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

