Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,905,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Western Digital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Western Digital by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 440,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 31,148 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Western Digital by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 81,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $70.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.96.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

