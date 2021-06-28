Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,084 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 83.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI opened at $89.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.54. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $92.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

