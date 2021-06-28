Amalgamated Bank Sells 111 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $467.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.34.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $553.33.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

