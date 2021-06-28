Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.0% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $560,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,401.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,316.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,630.08 and a one year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

