Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Ameresco worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMRC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

NYSE AMRC opened at $62.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.46. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,520. 55.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

