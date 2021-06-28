American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to post sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing posted sales of $515.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 140.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

AXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $10.91 on Monday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 118.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

