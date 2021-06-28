American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to post sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing posted sales of $515.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 140.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.
American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $10.91 on Monday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 118.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About American Axle & Manufacturing
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.
