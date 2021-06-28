Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 958,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,295,418 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $36,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,880 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,023,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,375,000 after acquiring an additional 292,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 377,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after acquiring an additional 293,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

NYSE:COLD opened at $39.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -782.00, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.