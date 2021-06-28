AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th.

In related news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $923,983.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,586.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $3,074,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $86,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.72. 770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,840. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.84. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $96.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

