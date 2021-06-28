Amon Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,528.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, Amon has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a market cap of $2.79 million and $1,528.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00054963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00020086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.18 or 0.00668111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00038996 BTC.

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 708,344,960 coins. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

