Ampleforth Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002617 BTC on popular exchanges. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $123.25 million and $2.63 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 193,084,205 coins and its circulating supply is 136,506,963 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

