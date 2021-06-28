Analysts Anticipate Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.68. Clean Harbors posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of CLH stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,494. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.59. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $96.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 15.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after buying an additional 22,849 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 38.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

