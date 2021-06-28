Analysts Anticipate CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Will Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will post $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the highest is $2.00. CMC Materials posted earnings per share of $1.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $7.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCMP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

Shares of CCMP traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.58. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $198.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

