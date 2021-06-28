Analysts Anticipate Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. Dynagas LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 18.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLNG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 142,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLNG traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 154,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $120.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.91.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.