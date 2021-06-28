Analysts Anticipate Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) to Post $0.44 EPS

Analysts expect that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.49. Endo International posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 91.08%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Endo International’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENDP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

ENDP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,787,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,360. Endo International has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Endo International by 568.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Endo International by 109.5% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.